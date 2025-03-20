Fountain Creek Watershed District is hosting a public meeting for the Southmoor Dr. Creek Restoration Project

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Creek Watershed District will host a public meeting on Tuesday, March 25, to discuss the Southmoor Dr. Creek Restoration Project.
The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion VFW Post 38 in Fountain, CO.
Discussions will include re-introducing "the scope of the Southmoor Drive Creek Restoration Project," updates on the project's progress, and any additional questions the public has.
There will also be a "short walking tour above the site."
Community members can email fcwdaa@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link to attend the meeting virtually, or to RSVP in person.
