Fountain Creek Watershed District is hosting a public meeting for the Southmoor Dr. Creek Restoration Project

FOUNTAIN — The Fountain Creek Watershed District will host a public meeting on Tuesday, March 25, to discuss the Southmoor Dr. Creek Restoration Project.

The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion VFW Post 38 in Fountain, CO.

Discussions will include re-introducing "the scope of the Southmoor Drive Creek Restoration Project," updates on the project's progress, and any additional questions the public has.

There will also be a "short walking tour above the site."

Community members can email fcwdaa@gmail.com to receive a Zoom link to attend the meeting virtually, or to RSVP in person.



