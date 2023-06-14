Fountain Creek Nature Center closes for safety and repairs following heavy rains

FOUNTAIN, CO — After the heavy rains and runoff, the Fountain Creek Nature Center has announced it will be closing to the public for a short period of time.

In a Facebook Post Wednesday, the nature center said it will close for the safety of guests and to allow staff to repair and clean up any issues that have arisen over the last couple of days uninterrupted.

The nature center which is located about 15 minutes south of Colorado Springs offers access to Cattail March Wildlife areas with accessible hiking trails through the Fountain Creek area.

The Fountain Creek Nature Center says its doors will reopen on Tuesday, June 20th at 9:00 a.m.

