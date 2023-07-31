Fostercare nonprofit hosts cornhole fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, the nonprofit foster care agencyKids Crossing held a cornhole tournament fundraiser in Colorado Springs. The organization hopes to send 92 foster care children to a specialized Summer camp.

"We're never gonna be a fancy gala-type agency, so this was just perfect for us," said Director of Development at Kids Crossing Aimee Davis.

Davis says their organization routinely seeks ways to support foster families and the children they help. Something that both groups can benefit from is Summer camp.

"How do we make sure that the people who are willing to take these kids into their homes are taken care of, so they can really take care of the kids that end up there?" said Davis.

She continued to discuss how traditional summer camp isn't always an option for foster families, and especially for foster children.

"Our kids, foster youth, They don't get a lot of chances to be able to go to the typical camps. Their needs, behaviorally, and emotionally, are unique, and so rather than our kids not getting that opportunity we said 'why don't we just create our own camp that's trauma-informed?" continued Davis.

The fundraiser is planning on sending 92 children to Camp Shadybrook after the cornhole fundraiser. One participant says the sport is very easy to dive into.

"Pretty easy to come here, drink some beers, get behind a good cause and support some really good people," said competitor Nick Thompson.

____

