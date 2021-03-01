Foster father arrested on multiple counts of sexual assault, CSPD seeks information on potential additional victims

COLORADO SPRINGS — In Dec. of 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department opened an investigation into a reported sexual assault on a child in a foster home.

The suspect was the foster father.

CSPD said that during the investigation, additional victims were identified.

46-year-old Joel Longshore has been arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

CSPD said detectives are currently seeking additional information, including potentially unreported incidences involving Longshore.

If anyone has any information or was a victim of Mr. Longshore, they are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department using the department’s main number, 719-444-7000.