Fort Collins sprays for mosquitos amid West Nile cases in Colorado counties

COLORADO — The city of Fort Collins asked residents to remain indoors with their windows closed while it spayed for mosquitos over the weekend.

This comes amid positive human West Nile virus test results being collected in Colorado in places like Larimer, Pueblo, La Plata, and El Paso counties. The mosquito population is ten times larger than normal for this time of year, according to Fort Collins' West Nile Prevention.

"We get into the time of year where the two species, of the ten that we have that do carry West Nile Virus, really start to ramp up. That's the time period that we're in right now," said Matt Parker with ort Collins' West Nile Prevention.

West Nile symptoms to watch out for include:



High fever

Headache

Neck stiffness

Stupor

Disorientation

Coma

Tremors

Convulsions

Muscle weakness

Vision loss

Numbness

Paralysis

Most people, however, do not develop any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mosquito bites can be avoided by:



Not going outside at dawn or dusk

Draining standing water

Using insect repellent

Wearing long loose fitting clothes

Using screens on windows

Using air conditioning

More information on avoiding mosquito bites can be found on the CDC's website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.