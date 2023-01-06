Fort Carson's gate 20 closed due to 'found unexploded ordnance' near gate

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson's gate 20 is closed to all traffic due to a "found unexploded ordnance" near the gate.

According to the installation, the Directorate of Emergency Services and explosive ordnance disposal personnel are responding to the gate.

Fort Carson personnel are encouraged to use alternative gates to get on or off the installation.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

