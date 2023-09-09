Fort Carson training areas and the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site to be treated by prescribed burns

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson training areas and the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site will be intermittently treated with prescribed burns from Sunday, September 10th to Sunday, December 31st.

The burning will be performed by the Directorates of Emergency Services and Public Works Conservation Branch.

The prescribed burn program is critical in reducing the heavy vegetation that could lead to and fuel wildland fires. The burning will only be conducted if the weather permits.

Smoke from these burns will likely be seen along I-25, Highway 115 and Highway 350.

Each burn is performed with safety in mind. While there is potential for the smoke to have off-site effects, Fort Carson officials will only be burning when the weather permits in order to minimize smoke impacts.

Click here for additional information on how to protect your health from wood smoke.

For more information contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-7525. To reach someone after hours, call the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at 719-526-5500 and ask for the on-call Public Affairs Officer.

