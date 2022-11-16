Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fort Carson to host Trees for Troops event, giving away free Christmas trees

Jolly Christmas Tree Farms
Erin Chapman
Jolly Christmas Tree Farms
Jolly Christmas Tree Farms
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 13:01:40-05

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will be giving away a free Christmas Tree to every family during its Trees for Troops event.

The event takes place on Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Building 1930.

Only one tree will be given out per family on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Trees for Troops event is only open to DoD cardholders.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fill up Sweepstakes Side Promo

Fill Up With KOAA5