Fort Carson to host Trees for Troops event, giving away free Christmas trees

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson will be giving away a free Christmas Tree to every family during its Trees for Troops event.

The event takes place on Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Building 1930.

Only one tree will be given out per family on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Trees for Troops event is only open to DoD cardholders.

