Fort Carson to host hiring event for service members, veterans, and spouses September 10-11

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson is inviting service members, spouses, and veterans to connect with over 100 hiring employers during a two-day career summit at various locations on post on September 10-11.

These employers will be coming from industries such as cybersecurity, IT, management, and defense contracting.

The event is scheduled to kick off with a Military Spouse Programming workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The HUB. Topics covered by the workshop will include resume building, how to leverage LinkedIn, and networking techniques.

Following the workshop, those seeking a job will be able to connect with employers during a networking reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

The second day of the summit will start with a Service Member Workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McMahon Auditorium. Following the workshop will be a hiring fair from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elkhorn Conference Center.

To attend this career summit, you must have a valid, federally-issued photo ID.

You can learn more about the event and register here.

