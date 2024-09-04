Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Fort Carson to host hiring event for service members, veterans, and spouses September 10-11

Fort Carson
US Army
Fort Carson
Posted

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson is inviting service members, spouses, and veterans to connect with over 100 hiring employers during a two-day career summit at various locations on post on September 10-11.

These employers will be coming from industries such as cybersecurity, IT, management, and defense contracting.

The event is scheduled to kick off with a Military Spouse Programming workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The HUB. Topics covered by the workshop will include resume building, how to leverage LinkedIn, and networking techniques.

Following the workshop, those seeking a job will be able to connect with employers during a networking reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

The second day of the summit will start with a Service Member Workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the McMahon Auditorium. Following the workshop will be a hiring fair from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elkhorn Conference Center.

To attend this career summit, you must have a valid, federally-issued photo ID.

You can learn more about the event and register here.
___



First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look.

First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community