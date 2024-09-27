Fort Carson to host Fall Fest on Saturday, October 5

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson's Fall Fest will be held on post at the Iron Horse Park on Saturday, October 5 from noon until 4 p.m.

According to a press release sent out by Fort Carson, this event is meant to celebrate fall while bringing the community together.

Activities will include:



food and drink vendors

free caricature artists

interactive maypole dancing

stilt walkers

fire poi spinners

German dance groups

free pumpkins

bounce houses

The festival is free for all military service members, their families, and DOD ID card holders. Wristbands for the bounce houses are $10 until October 4 and $15 on the day of the event.

For a full schedule of events and to purchase a wristband, visit the Carson Fall Fest website.

County, state, and federal civilian concealed-carry permits are not recognized or valid at Fort Carson. All weapons brought onto the installation must be registered with the provost marshal's office in accordance with U.S. Army and Fort Carson regulations and policy. Only law enforcement personnel performing official duties may possess a concealed weapon on Fort Carson.

Despite the Colorado amendment legalizing recreational marijuana, the use or possession of marijuana on a federal installation is a violation of federal law.

