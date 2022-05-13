Fort Carson to conduct training, nearby residents can expect to hear loud noises

FORT CARSON, CO — Residents who live near Fort Carson may notice loud noises next week due to training.

Fort Carson's Gate 6, located on Highway 115, will have a delayed opening on May 16 and again on May 23 due to training and testing on those days.

The gate will open to normal operations at 8:30 a.m. on May 16 and 9:30 a.m. on May 23.

Residents who regularly use the gate are encouraged to use another entrance during these times.

Residents along Highway 115 may see smoke and hear loud explosions due to planned cannon fire from Fort Carson from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on May 23.

