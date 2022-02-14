Fort Carson to conduct prescribed burns to reduce wildland fire potential

FORT CARSON, CO — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns in training areas and Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site beginning the week of Feb. 20 and will continue intermittently until April 15.

The burns will be conducted by the Directorates of Emergency Services and Directorate of Public Works Conservation Branch.

According to the installation, the program is critical to reducing wildland fire potential and will only be conducted if the weather is favorable.

The burns are planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that may lead to, and fuel, wildland fires.

Smoke from the burns will most likely be seen along I-25 and Highway 115 from Colorado Springs to Pueblo or even Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Concerned community members are encouraged to call Fort Carson at (719) 526-9849.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.