Fort Carson testing new energy storage system, aims to be energy efficient

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson is testing a new energy storage system. This pilot project is designed to help the Mountain Post be energy efficient and keep it supplied with electricity during power outages.

According to the DOD, this project aims to improve grid stability and ensure critical mission loads are supported through power outages.

"We pilot and partner with many different facilities," said Joe Wyka, Deputy Garrison Commander at Fort Carson. "I also think we have a great, unique partnership with Colorado Springs Utilities, their municipal utility. Publicly, it is an ill entity, and so being able to partner with them gives us some uniqueness over other military installations."

Fort Carson will run and test this battery storage system for two years.

