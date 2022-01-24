Fort Carson Tax Center provides new phone numbers for appointment scheduling

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson now has a new number for those wishing to schedule appointments with the Fort Carson Tax Center Office.

T make an appointment for the 2022, tax season, filers can now call (719) 526-4227 or (719) 526-6837 starting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, appointments are required.

The Tax Center is a free service for those who qualify.

This year the center will only provide services to military members E-6 and below and retirees whose income falls under $100,000 before taxes.

Beginning Feb. 14, the Tax Center will officially be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for federal holidays.

Those who are eligible need to bring a copy of their 2021 tax returns, military identification, W-2 forms, 1099s and 1098s.

Social security cards must be brought for individuals and their family members, otherwise, their appointment will be canceled.

Those who plan to itemize on Schedule A should also bring HUD-1 forms for purchase of a new home, rental expenses and vehicle registrations.

For those to whom it pertains, please also bring copies of court orders for divorce, child custody and child support form 8332 if divorced after 2008.

Spouses of deployed service members may file taxes on behalf of their spouse but a special power of attorney must be provided at the appointment.

Fort Carson Tax Center is unable to prepare tax filings for any of the following:

Puerto Rican income, to include W2s that list “PR” as the state

Sale of rental property

Three or more rental properties

Abandonment or foreclosure (1099-A)

Casualty losses

Schedule Ks

Cancelation of debt of $10,000 or more (1099-C)

Per capita distributions

Stock/bond sales with more than 10 transactions or unknown basis

All questions regarding Fort Carson Tax Center services for the 2022 tax season should go directly to the center at (719) 526-4227 or (719) 526-6837.

_____

