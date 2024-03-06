Fort Carson soldiers welcomed home after nine-month deployment in South Korea

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers who were stationed overseas in South Korea held a ceremony today celebrating their return to Colorado.

The 2nd Stryker Brigade combat team uncased their colors today on Fort Carson.

According to our news partner The Gazette, The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, about 4,500 people, traveled to South Korea for the training that included exercises with South Korean troops for the last nine months.

They're part of the Fourth Infantry Division and were deployed to South Korea last spring.

One of their commanders spoke about how happy the team was to be back home.

"Today is really the closure for this deployment for us. It's wonderful to bring everyone home here to celebrate with families and the division leadership. To be back on Fort Carson on an incredible day with this crisp, cool air. We couldn't be happier to be back home and look forward to get back integrated with the community," said Colonel Keith Benedict.

North Korea tested cruise missiles in January and February in a show of force. But heightened tensions on the peninsula did not disrupt the brigade's training, he said.

The schedule featured 153 days in a row of continuous field training straight through Thanksgiving Day, he said. On the holiday, the soldiers trained with live rounds and ended the day with turkey dinners, he said.

The US has had a continuous military presence in South Korea since the 1950's.

