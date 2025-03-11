Fort Carson soldier receives Purple Heart after suffering traumatic brain injury

FORT CARSON — The Purple Heart recognizes soldiers who have been wounded in combat. Tuesday, one soldier at Fort Carson received the honor after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan in 2012.

Captain James McDaniel was serving as military police when insurgents launched an attack on his unit. Captain McDaniel was caught in an explosion, but got back up and helped his fellow soldiers fight off the insurgents.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury from the fight that began to affect him a year later. Following treatment and with encouragement from fellow soldiers, Captain McDaniel decided to be recognized with the Purple Heart.

Captain McDaniel says he is grateful to the Army for recognizing what he and his fellow soldiers endured during the battle in 2012.

"I join a very time honored corps of individuals who have served before me, who have either been wounded or are given the ultimate sacrifice," said Captain McDaniel. "So, I'm very honored to stand amongst them. It's almost bewildering at the same time... There's no way to really prepare for receiving this award, but I'm just grateful that I've been recognized."

Captain McDaniel credits his former commanders for encouraging him to pursue the Purple Heart, and he gave thanks to his wife for her support.

