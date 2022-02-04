Fort Carson soldier dies of non-combat-related incident in Syria

FORT CARSON, CO — A Fort Carson soldier has died as a result of a non-combat-related incident in Syria, according to The Department of Defense.

Spc. Alex J. Ram, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria when he died on Feb. 1.

"The passing of Spc. Alex Ram is an unfortunate loss for the entire Raider team,” said Col. Andrew Steadman, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “We want to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of mourning. Every Soldier fills an important role in the Raider Brigade, and losing Alex is particularly tough. He brought honor to the uniform and was not only an outstanding Soldier, but a loyal friend. Alex will be deeply missed.”

Spc. Ram entered the Army on Jan. 13, 2020, was assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and arrived at Fort Carson on July 11, 2020.

Spc. Ram received several awards including the following:

Army Commendation Medal with Campaign Star

Army Commendation Medal

Army Achievement Medal

National Defense Service Ribbon

Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Armed Forces Service Ribbon

Army Service Ribbon

This incident is under investigation.

