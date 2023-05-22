Fort Carson soldier condition unknown after being life-flighted Monday afternoon

FORT CARSON, CO — A Fort Carson Soldier was life-flighted Monday afternoon following a training incident.

News5 reached out to the base for comment and they could only provide limited details on the situation.

“Fort Carson is aware one Soldier was life-flighted from our training area near Camp Red Devil following a training incident today at about 12:15 p.m. This incident is under investigation. No further details can be provided at this time due to privacy concerns,” said Brandy Gill, Garrison Public Affairs Chief.

There are no details at this time regarding the incident or how the soldier became injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 learns more.

