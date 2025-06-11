Fort Carson sending soldiers to Army's birthday parade

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson soldiers are expected to participate in the Army's 250th Birthday Parade on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, part of the celebration, about 400 4th Infantry Division soldiers with attend and of those 150 will be dressed in Civil War-era uniforms, Fort Carson said in a statement.

They will participate as part of "celebrating the Army's rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication," Fort Carson said, in a statement.

The parade is expected to feature 6,600 soldiers in uniforms representing the service's history, as well as flyovers from Black Hawk, Apache and Chinook helicopters, the Army said in a news release.

The Associated Press reported that as many as 200,000 people could attend the celebration that will cost an estimated $25 million-$45 million. In addition to soldiers, the parade will feature 28 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 wheeled Strykers and four M-109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, the news service said.

The parade will be capped off with an enlistment and reenlistment ceremony, a parachute demonstration by the Golden Knights and fireworks, the Army said in a statement.

President Donald Trump's birthday is also Saturday. He will be turning 79.

The Gazette's Mary Shinn contributed to this web story.

