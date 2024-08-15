Fort Carson renames Gate 1 'Freedom Gate' to honor Medal of Honor recipients

FORT CARSON — The Mountain Post has renamed Gate 1 'Freedom Gate' to honor three 4th Infantry Division Medal of Honor recipients.
Those recipients are Staff Sergeant Clinton Romesha, Staff Sergeant Ty Carter and Captain Florent Groberg. In the future, all five gates at Fort Carson will be renamed in honor of 4th Infantry Division individuals and groups.
Commanding General David Doyle spoke about Staff Sergeant Romesha's bravery, and the importance of the name change.
Staff Sergeant Romesha was the only honoree at the ceremony, but News5 thanks all three for their service.
___
Fremont County Sherriff's Office Advised Not To Release Report
Following a series of inmates escaping the Fremont County Jail, News 5 went searching for answers on how a series of inmate escapes happened with the most recent escape in June of 2024.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.