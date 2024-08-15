Fort Carson renames Gate 1 'Freedom Gate' to honor Medal of Honor recipients

FORT CARSON — The Mountain Post has renamed Gate 1 'Freedom Gate' to honor three 4th Infantry Division Medal of Honor recipients.

Those recipients are Staff Sergeant Clinton Romesha, Staff Sergeant Ty Carter and Captain Florent Groberg. In the future, all five gates at Fort Carson will be renamed in honor of 4th Infantry Division individuals and groups.

Commanding General David Doyle spoke about Staff Sergeant Romesha's bravery, and the importance of the name change.

Staff Sergeant Romesha was the only honoree at the ceremony, but News5 thanks all three for their service.

