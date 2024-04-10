Fort Carson recognizes more than 500 soldiers at annual volunteer award ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo. — More than 500 soldiers and civilians are being recognized for their volunteer work at Fort Carson. Their contributions amount to nearly 60,000 hours of community service.

The ceremony was held Tuesday at the Elkhorn Conference Center on Fort Carson.

The soldiers and civilians volunteered at several facilities, including the Evans Army Community Hospital, libraries, and the United Services Organization (USO). They also raised more than $1.7 million for the Fort Carson community.

Almost 200 awards were given out Tuesday, including the following:



Fort Carson Exemplary Volunteer Service Award

Steadfast and Loyal Volunteer of Fame Volunteer

Volunteer of the Year

Youth Volunteer of the Year

Volunteer Certificates of Appreciation

Several volunteers were also recognized by the Red Cross for their work. ____

____

