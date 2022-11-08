Fort Carson re-opens an improved Army Services Center

FORT CARSON — At Fort Carson on Monday, military members and staff gathered together for the re-opening of the Army Community Services building. The $5.9 million renovation took 25 months and sent staff across the post to temporary offices.

Major General of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson David Hodne says coming back to their original building serves the team well.

"Our army community service team was operating essentially across the installation in a number of temporary facilities. Now that they're here, and everyone knows where they need to go to get those services, they can come right here," said Hodne.

The Army Community Services, or ACS, is designed to help military families transition and thrive in life on base, in their homes, or wherever they go after their time at For Carson.

They offer key services like financial literacy classes, family bonding sessions, parenting classes, employment aid, and many more services as needed for individuals.

"It's all about community, it's about service, and it's about making our army ready," said Hodne.

One key change in the renovated building is the addition of space for community partners. These organizations like the Wounded Warriors Project, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Veteran Health Liaisons, and more.

"It gives us a lot of different options," said the Chief of ACS Kristen Kea.

For Major General Hodne, having a strong army isn't all about battle strategies and weaponry. It involves supporting servicemembers at home.

"I've seen an impact. What our Army Community Service Team does day in and day out, the tens of thousands of soldiers and their family members in the last fiscal year the army community services team has helped out is really remarkable. I do sincerely believe that's what makes our army ready," said Hodne.

