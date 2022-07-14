FORT CARSON — Active duty service members will no longer have to travel from Colorado Springs to across the country for the care they need.

The new Intrepid Spirit Facility will treat Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post Traumatic Stress with state-of-the-art technology and science at Fort Carson.

The new facility on the base cost around $13 million to complete. The funding was provided by the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, a non-profit that has built ten other facilities on military bases across the country.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was filled with dedications from a wide variety of servicemembers and directors, including Lt. Col. George Lambos.

In 2019, Lambos experienced a traumatic brain injury and didn't even recognize it at first.

He went through a 13-month recuperation period, where his family had to support "their rock". They said it was a tough time, filled with patience and love.

But Lambos was determined to return to service and is currently the Director of the 100th Missile Defense Brigade.

Lambos is very happy with the new help on base. "The TBI clinic has a beautiful facility. They did a lot of great work for me, and they used to work out of trailers. And they were dedicated and focused, now they have a wonderful place to help soldiers", he says.

