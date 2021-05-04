Fort Carson offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to beneficiaries 18 and up

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson announced Monday that they are currently offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis for TRICARE beneficiaries age 18 and up at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enrollment at Evans Army Community Hospital is not necessary for TRICARE beneficiaries to receive the vaccine.

The Mountain Post said appointments are also available by accessing the DHA Appointing Portal (DAP) at https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/.

You can also schedule an appointment by phone by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (719) 503-0820.

Those receiving the vaccine are asked to remember to bring their DOD identification card and CDC vaccination card if receiving the second dose. Masks are also required.

All COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center, located at 6550 Specker Ave., Bldg. 1829, on Fort Carson.

