Fort Carson hosts ceremony for the 4th Infantry Division's command sergeant major's departure

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — A ceremony was held Friday morning at Fort Carson to mark the departure of the 4th Infantry Division's Command Sergeant Major Alexander Kupratty.

As command sergeant major, he helped lead soldiers at the Mountain Post through several important missions, including training exercises in Europe with NATO.

Command Sergeant Major Kupratty is leaving Fort Carson to take on a new assignment at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

"I would like to believe that I put my heart and soul into this position, and that is simply because our soldiers deserve nothing less. There are no off days when you're a leader, and the profession of arms is one of the hardest." Alexander Kupratty

Command Sergeant Major Kupratty joined the Army in 1996 and has served at Fort Carson since 2023. Much of that time was spent as a member of the Army Rangers.

He also served multiple tours in the Middle East.

