Fort Carson hosting 5th Annual Spring Fest on Saturday for military families

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson community members are invited to attend Fort Carson's 5th Annual Spring Fest, hosted by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

The festival celebrates the beginning of spring along with the Month of the Military Child.

It will begin at noon on Saturday, April 26, and last until 4:00 p.m. on the soccer fields behind the Ivy Fitness Center (6415 Specker Ave).

Attendees can expect local vendors, family-friendly springtime activities, a Purple Color 5K, and a one-mile run/walk that kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

“What better way to welcome spring and celebrate the Month of the Military Child than with a day of sunshine, delicious food and endless fun for our military families.”



“Don’t forget to wear purple for our Purple Color Run 5K and one-mile race in honor of the unique challenges military children face every day!” Ryan Noble, Fort Carson DFMWR director

The event will also have a live petting zoo, food trucks, and live music.

