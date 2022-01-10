Watch
Fort Carson holds live fire exercises from January 10 to 14

items.[0].image.alt
Pvt. Ashton Empty
Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Division train on an M119 howitzer during exercises in 2019.
4th ID Artillery
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 15:00:31-05

FORT CARSON — The Colorado National Guard announced that live-fire artillery training exercises will be held starting today and will continue through January 14.

The unit training is the 1st Battalion, 157th Regiment of the Colorado National Guard.

The Colorado National Guard says increased noise and dust should be expected, even during the evening and throughout the night. If you have a noise complaint during this time, please contact the Colorado National Guard Public Affairs Officer at (303) 829-1668.

For more information on the live training exercise, you can contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525.
