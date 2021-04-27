Fort Carson gate device stops car fleeing from State Patrol

FORT CARSON — A vehicle fleeing from Colorado State Patrol was recently brought to a halt before it was able to enter the Mountain Post by a specialized gate device.

According to Fort Carson, a device called the Ground Retractable Automobile Barrier or GRAB system is a specialized gate that is used to stop vehicles from entering Fort Carson.

In this instance, the suspect sped through the Fort Carson gate at 65 miles per hour but the GRAB system stopped the vehicle.

Fort Carson said after the suspect vehicle was stopped, the state troopers were waived onto the base to apprehend the suspect.

“I am very proud of the people who were on shift at the time of the incident,” said Lt. Jonathan M. Arcand, supervisory security guard, Directorate of Emergency Services (DES). “Working the gates, nothing happens for days on end, and then all of a sudden it’s zero to 60, so it is important for them to be trained and prepared to react when the time comes.”