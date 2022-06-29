Fort Carson Freedom Fest to take place this Friday

FORT CARSON, CO — The annual Fort Carson Freedom Fest will be held this Friday, July 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Iron Horse Park.

The event will consist of family activities, live concerts, and a firework show that will take place at 10 p.m., weather permitting. No personal fireworks are allowed on Fort Carson. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase at the park.

The concerts are scheduled as follows:

5:00 PM– 5:50 PM Jeffrey Alan Band

6:10 PM– 7:10 PM Elvie Shane

7:30 PM- 8:30 PM Eric Paslay

9:00 PM- 10:00 PM Matt Stell

This event is open to the public. Visitors and guests will be required to present state-issued identification to be scanned at access control points, however, they will not need to have a pass to enter the post for the celebration.

Guests and visitors are encouraged to pre-register for the event at the Visit Government Website (Army, Fort Carson, Day pass [July 1, 2022]).

Signs will be posted for all personnel to park in designated parking areas. Parking anywhere other than these designated areas will result in a citation, and the vehicle will be towed.

Due to high volumes of traffic and pedestrian crossings, drivers are asked to drive slowly through Iron Horse Park, and its surrounding area.

VIP and handicap parking will be limited and located off Sheridan Avenue in the park. Pets, except for American Disability Act service animals are prohibited.

Glass containers, coolers, and canopies are also prohibited.

There will be designated areas in the park for smoking.

