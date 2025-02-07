Fort Carson Fire responding to a grass fire in the training area

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson Fire is responding to a grass fire in the training area of the base.

According to Fort Carson officials, smoke will be visible with the heavy winds.

Update at 4:13 p.m.

Fort Carson released the following statement regarding the ongoing grass fire.

“Fort Carson Fire Department is responding to a grass fire within the installation’s training area. At approximately 3:45, an estimated 500 acres had been affected. Colorado Springs Utilities is providing assistance at this time. As a result of high winds, smoke will continue to be visible in the surrounding area.” Fort Carson Officials

Officials say that no roads or buildings are at risk at this time.





