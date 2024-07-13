Watch Now
Fort Carson Fire & Emergency Services responds to small grass fire Saturday afternoon

Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 13, 2024

FORT CARSON, Colo. — According to Fort Carson PIO, Norman Shifflett, there is a small grass fire in the on-post training area.

Size is currently unknown. It is currently unknown if any structures are threatened.

The Fort Carson Fire & Emergency Services department are currently responding.

Fire officials are currently urging people to avoid the area.
