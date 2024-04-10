Fort Carson conducts yearly readiness exercise, focusing on wildfire response

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson conducted its yearly readiness exercise Wednesday to test the Mountain Post's ability to respond to threats.

The focus of Wednesday's exercise was how the post can handle wildfire response.

Fort Carson has been no stranger to wildfires, the most recent being a fire that started near homes last month.

The purpose of the exercise was to test the readiness of soldiers, support facilities, and civilians. Commanders tell News5 that by holding this exercise, they can confidently tell family members that soldiers can handle a crisis.

"Really testing the processes and procedures that we've establish across all the Garrison directorates, and how they work together to contain the situation to shorten the duration for the situation and speed the recovery," said Colonel Brown?.

Colonel Brown told News5 the most important part of these tests is the practical experience. He says that while things might make sense on paper, it can be very different in the field and in reality.

