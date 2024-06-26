Watch Now
Fort Carson Commissary closes after being 'inundated' with chinch bugs, reopens shortly after closure

Fort Carson
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 26, 2024

FORT CARSON — The Mountain Post Commissary was closed for a few hours Wednesday following an infestation of Chinch bugs.

Fort Carson officials posted to Facebook saying that the commissary was shut down, and an emergency work order had been submitted.

The base reopened the commissary just a few hours following the closure on when the commissary will reopen, officials say Chinch bugs do not threaten humans and prefer to eat a variety of plants.

News5 has contacted base personnel about when they estimate the commissary will reopen and is awaiting a response.

According to the Department of the Army's website, there are other options for some food at shops across the base. Learn more here.

  • Class Six
  • Express - Gate 20
  • Express - Gate 3
  • Express - Housing
  • Express - Norad
  • Express - Wilderness
  • Express/Class Six - B Street

___



____

