Fort Carson Commissary closes after being 'inundated' with chinch bugs, reopens shortly after closure

FORT CARSON — The Mountain Post Commissary was closed for a few hours Wednesday following an infestation of Chinch bugs.

Fort Carson officials posted to Facebook saying that the commissary was shut down, and an emergency work order had been submitted.

The base reopened the commissary just a few hours following the closure on when the commissary will reopen, officials say Chinch bugs do not threaten humans and prefer to eat a variety of plants.

News5 has contacted base personnel about when they estimate the commissary will reopen and is awaiting a response.

According to the Department of the Army's website, there are other options for some food at shops across the base. Learn more here.



Class Six

Express - Gate 20

Express - Gate 3

Express - Housing

Express - Norad

Express - Wilderness

Express/Class Six - B Street

___





Tuesday afternoon update on the Oak Ridge Fire Officials in Pueblo County Tuesday held a press conference where they said the Oak Ridge Fire had grown to a total of 495 acres Tuesday. All evacuation orders remain the same. The fire was first reported on Saturday. Oak Ridge Fire Tuesday afternoon updates

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.