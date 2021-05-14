Fort Carson breaks ground on Intrepid Spirit Center

FORT CARSON — Fort Carson held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Intrepid Spirit Center.

The new facility will focus specifically on treating service members suffering from traumatic brain injuries and PTSD.

The money for the center is coming from the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, which has already helped build similar facilities at other military bases around the country.

Healthcare specialists at the Mountain Post said this facility will be key to continuing their mission of helping care for soldiers on Fort Carson.

"We already feel like our clinic is special in terms of what we provide, but we are excited to have the building because then it will be more of a symbol to the rest of post, what we have. It will be more visible than our current clinic," Captain Alicia Soubignier said.