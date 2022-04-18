Former Teller County official arrested for harassment

TELLER COUNTY — Former Teller County Director of Emergency Management Don Angell was arrested for verbally attacking and harassing the Fire Chief of the Florissant Fire Protection District, Michael Bailey.

According to the affidavit obtained by News 5, Angell went to the Fire Chief's house on April 2 at around 1:30 p.m. to assist in the collection of fire equipment and a vehicle.

Angell then began to use "offensively coarse" and "racial language" toward the fire chief, who is a black man.

Angell then reportedly "lunged" at the Fire Chief and grabbed his wrist. The fire chief was able to break away and turned to sign a document related to the release of fire equipment and vehicle.

Angell then tried to "aggressively" lunge at the fire chief again but was unsuccessful.

The affidavit also states that another victim witnessed the exchange and now has nightmares and trouble sleeping.

The third victim also has been asking the fire chief questions like, "if someone came here to kidnap me what could you do?"

Angell is now charged with the following:



Harassment-strike/shove/kick

Bias-motivated Crime-places Victim In Fear

Harassment-insults/taunts/challenges

Child Abuse-negligently Cause Bodily Injury

The charges fall under either a Class 1 or 2 Misdemeanor.

According to the Teller County Administrative Office, Angell was terminated from his post as the Director of the Office of Emergency Management on March 2 due to "personnel mattes."

His arraignment hearing will be on April 28.

This is a developing story.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.