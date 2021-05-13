Former staffer sues Rep. Doug Lamborn, alleges "reckless" approach to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — A former staffer of Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn is suing him over his handling of COVID-19.

In the complaint filed in a U.S. District Court, Brandon Pope accuses the congressman of taking a "reckless" approach to COVID-19, exposing his staff to the virus, and calling COVID-19 a "hoax" in April of 2020.

The lawsuit claims Lamborn didn't require employees to wear masks or social distance and says that Lamborn refused to implement responsible COVID-19 protocols after he and other senior members of his staff became infected with COVID-19 in 2020.

In the suit, Pope says he was fired and retaliated against for “seeking to protect employees from unsafe conditions in the workplace.”

News 5 reached out to Congressman Lamborn's Office for a statement. Communications Director, Cassandra Sebastian said, "The workplace safety allegations made by Mr. Pope are unsubstantiated and did not result in the termination of his employment. Congressman Lamborn looks forward to full vindication as all facts come to light.”

The lawsuit also claims that Lamborn's staff was asked to perform personal tasks for the congressman.

You can read the court documents here: Brandon Pope vs. Office of Doug Lamborn