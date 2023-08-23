Watch Now
Former Rocky Ford Police Officer arrested, says Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Colorado just launched a database on police officers in the state to give the public information about officers who misused their badge and authority.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 17:18:41-04

ROCKY FORD, CO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that law enforcement officials have arrested a former Rocky Ford Police Officer.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office and the Rocky Ford Police Department, former officer George Ibarra was arrested on Monday.

Law enforcement agencies say that Ibarra has been arrested on charges related to incidents that allegedly occurred during his time at the Rocky Ford Police Department.

Ibarra was arrested on the following:

  • tampering with evidence
  • official misconduct
  • theft

Ibarra has been booked into the Bent County Sheriff's Office and is awaiting trial.

In Colorado, legislatures passed laws in 2020 and 2021 that created a database that allows members of the public to access information about every office in the State of Colorado.

By law, officers are allowed to request a review of their database entries and have information removed if they present new evidence through a request process.

