Former President Donald Trump to remain on Colorado ballot following decision by SCOTUS

COLORADO — Former President Donald Trump will be permitted to remain on the ballot in Colorado, following the decision made by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The decision comes following months of debate on whether or not Trump had violated the “insurrectionist clause” located in the 14th Amendment.

The Supreme Court voted unanimously on the notion that Trump not be removed from the ballet.

The decision comes as a big win for Trump as it had proven to be a thorn in his side in his presidential campaign this year.

The justice’s were not in agreement after a 5-4 vote debated whether any state could remove a candidate from a ballot, as four justices asserted the court should limit its opinion.

