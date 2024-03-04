Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Former President Donald Trump to remain on Colorado ballot following decision by SCOTUS

SCOTUS
Scripps National
SCOTUS
Posted at 8:26 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 10:26:37-05

COLORADO — Former President Donald Trump will be permitted to remain on the ballot in Colorado, following the decision made by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The decision comes following months of debate on whether or not Trump had violated the “insurrectionist clause” located in the 14th Amendment.

The Supreme Court voted unanimously on the notion that Trump not be removed from the ballet.

The decision comes as a big win for Trump as it had proven to be a thorn in his side in his presidential campaign this year.

The justice’s were not in agreement after a 5-4 vote debated whether any state could remove a candidate from a ballot, as four justices asserted the court should limit its opinion.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App