Former Mayor of Trinidad honored by Fort Carson Leadership, Good Neighbor ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo. — The commanding general 4th Infantry Division and For Carson, Major General David Doyle, honored Phillip Rico, former Mayor of Trinidad at a Good Neighbor induction ceremony on Wednesday.

According to The Mountain Post, The Fort Carson Good Neighbor program recognizes one person every year from the surrounding communities, who uses their position and efforts to continue to foster relationships, communication, and dialogue between Fort Carson and other communities.

Phillip Rico is being named the 2023 Good Neighbor from the community of Trinidad. Rico is a member of the Fort Carson & 4ID Southern Colorado Working Group, which the fort says is essential in maintaining dialogue about the Pinon Canyon Maneuver site.

Rico has also been instrumental in helping in getting schools in Trinidad to participate in the fort's Army Earth Day events while maintaining open dialogue between Trinidad, Las Animas County, and the fort.

Fort Carson says since 1978, they have awarded 47 people with the Good Neighbor induction ceremony. Rico will receive a lapel pin, sports jacket, as well a plaque honoring his service at the ceremony.

____

____

