Former Mayor John Suthers awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at State of the City Address

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Former Mayor John Suthers received the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from Mayor Yemi Mobolade Thursday at the State of the City Address in Colorado Springs.

Former Mayor Suthers had been the presenter of the award for years during his two terms in office including the inaugural award of 2015 presented to George Fellows. Now, Suthers was on the receiving end of the award at Thursday's address.

“John Suthers has served our city and our state through dedicated public service for 35 years,” said Mayor Yemi. “It is my honor to present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable career and positive impact on our city. This award is an affirmation that he is a good ancestor.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given out by the Mayor of Colorado Springs for their notable achievements and lifelong contributions to the City of Colorado Springs.

A lifelong resident of Colorado and furthermore Colorado Springs, Suthers first began his long career in public service as the Deputy District Attorney in Colorado Springs. In 1988, Suthers was elected as the District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District.

In 2001, after serving as the President of the Colorado District Attorney's Association, President George W. Bush appointed Suthers as the United States Attorney for Colorado.

Suthers would continue to serve at varying levels of institutions across Colorado from the Colorado Department of Corrections but returned to Colorado Springs in a big way in 2015.

Suthers became the 41st Mayor of Colorado Springs. Suthers would go on to serve two terms as Mayor of Colorado Springs being reelected in 2019.

WATCH: FORMER MAYOR JOHN SUTHERS REFLECTS ON HIS TIME IN OFFICE

John Suthers reflects on his time in office

Former Mayor Suthers has had a significant impact on the City of Colorado Springs in his eight years of office. In a sit-down interview with News5's Alasyn Zimmerman in the days before the 2023 municipal election, Suthers reflected on his time in office, the accomplishments he made, and where he would have liked to see his office done more.

One of the biggest accomplishments that he was proud of in office was revitalizing the city's stormwater systems. The 20-year-long project of updating and improving the current system stood its biggest test yet with record summer rainfall.

