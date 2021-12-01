Former Manitou Springs teacher arrested for sexual assault on a child

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Wednesday the Manitou Springs Police Department arrested a former Manitou Springs High School teacher Timothy Hilt for Sexual Assault on a Child.

In late June of 2021, the Manitou Springs Police Department began an investigation into a report of unlawful sexual assault on a child in the 2015-2016 school year by a former teacher at the Manitou Springs High School.

The investigation led to the arrest of former teacher, 35-year-old Timothy Hilt, for one count of the felony crime of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

He has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 6.

Timothy Hilt resigned from the Manitou Springs School District in 2016.

