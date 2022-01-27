Former local teacher's "Paperclip Campaign" remembers the Holocaust

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The day was first adopted by the U-N General Assembly in 2005. It marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland by the Russians on January 27th, 1945. It was the largest concentration camp complex where more than one million people died.

A former local teacher, Sharyn Markus used days like this to teach students in our community to never forget what happened during the Holocaust. What started out as wearing a paperclip has grown into an entire campaign that honors those who lived during this painful time.

What began as a class project long ago, grew into “The Paperclip Campaign.” a program recognized by federal and state legislators, Holocaust organizations, and students all across the world. Sharyn decided to have her students wear a paper clip during the United States Days of Remembrance for the Holocaust, held in the spring. Today, the clips are not worn because it’s the United Nation’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, but it was days like today that remind Sharyn of her student's reactions when learning about the Holocaust and showing their respect.

“They were very involved and very appalled in their first experience learning about the Holocaust. They just couldn’t believe how people could treat each other and how this could actually happen,” said Markus, a former District 20 teacher and founder of the Paperclip Campaign.

When looking for class materials, Sharyn did a lot of research on what she could use to honor those who lost their lives during the Holocaust. While some classroom materials are expensive, she discovered the paperclips, something so humble but so impactful. The idea originated in Norway. During World War II, Norwegians wore paperclips to symbolize their strong disagreement with Nazism.

“But everybody could wear a paperclip, it’s so accessible and it has that meaning of binding together. It came from Norway also, because during Holocaust the Norwegians first wore red heads and red vests to symbol, they were against Nazism and Hitler, but they were too obvious and were getting shot for wearing them,” said Markus.

Other schools adopted “The Paperclip Campaign.”

A rural school in Tennessee used the campaign to collect six million paperclips, one for each life lost during the Holocaust. This is now a Miramax documentary.

Sharyn has impacted the lives of students globally, but she says it's important we continue to use days like today to remember those who have struggled during the Holocaust and to promote respect to one another as a human race.