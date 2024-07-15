Former El Paso County Sheriff accepts a plea deal after defrauding coworkers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy accepted a plea deal on Monday.

Kevin Sypher faced charges of fraud and theft, alongside misconduct after being accused of defrauding his coworkers and faking a cancer diagnosis.

Sypher accepted a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge and misdemeanor official misconduct charge.

The accepted deal will see Sypher receive a two-year differed sentence for theft and a two-year probation for official misconduct.

The prosecution has 42 days to submit restitution.

