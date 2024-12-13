Former El Paso County Deputy Sheriff arrested on human trafficking charges

EL PASO COUNTY — Former El Paso County Deputy Sheriff, Ivan Sundheim, was arrested on Thursday, December 12, in Spring, Texas.

He is being charged with Human Trafficking for Involuntary Servitude, a class 3 felony.

63-year-old Sundheim was employed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office beginning in March 1993, and he retired in April 2013.

The alleged incident was reported to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in May 2024, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on December 12, 2024.

The incident in question took place as Sundheim was employed with El Paso County.

He is currently in the Harris County Jail, where he's being held without bond.

The sheriff's office states that this is an active investigation, and no further comments will be made at this time.

News5 will provide more information as it's released.





Buc-ee's Clears Crucial First Step in Palmer Lake Thursday The City of Palmer Lake’s Board of Trustees decided in a 4-1 vote that they are legally able to annex the county land for Buc-ee’s. Thursday's meeting could determine the future of land near Palmer Lake planned to host BUC-EE's

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.