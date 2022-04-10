Former deputy arrested in Teller County

DIVIDE, Colorado — The Teller County Sheriff's Office arrested and fired one of its deputies this weekend. Mark Bisset was taken into custody on Saturday morning on charges of menacing, child abuse, trespassing, and burglary.

The sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post announcing the arrested that Bissett was off duty and acted alone.

"The Teller County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate or condone this type of behavior. This in no way reflects on the mission, integrity, and dedication of its employees," the post reads.

The post goes onto say that Bisset was terminated from the sheriff's office effective immediately. The post shared a booking photo of Bisset and along with image of the Affidavit for Probable Cause filed with the court to obtain an arrest warrant.

That document indicates Bisset rode a four-wheeler onto the victim's property in Florissant while carrying a handgun and holding beer. Deputies told the court that Bisset left and later returned demanding entry to the victim's home while holding "an assault-style rifle." They say Bisset threatened to kill the victims if they didn't allow him in.

Once inside, deputies believe Bisset held the rifle in a "low ready" position while screaming insults. Four people were inside of the home at the time including a man in his 40's, two men in their 20's and a 12-year-old boy.

