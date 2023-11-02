Former chief judge dies during hunting trip

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A former chief judge in Colorado Springs has died. The Colorado Judicial Department announced the passing of the Honorable Gilbert A. Martinez.

Judge Martinez was hunting over the weekend. He collapsed after returning to camp from a hike in some deep snow and could not be resuscitated.

"I am saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Judge Martinez. He was always committed to making sure that our judges were serving the public to the best of their ability," Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright said in a news release.

"Everyone who met him instantly liked and respected him. He was a judge's judge, and an integral part of the community he so proudly served."

Martinez was appointed to the bench in 1989 by then-Governor Roy Romer. He served for 28 years, with 18 of those years as Chief Judge of the 4th Judicial District.

Martinez initially presided over the criminal case against admitted Planned Parenthood gunman Robert Dear before retiring in 2017.

He served as Dean of the New Judge Orientation School for 20 years and mentored many new judges and chief judges around the state after his retirement.

"His contributions to the judiciary are too numerous to count or recall, but his legacy will live on as a tremendous jurist, educator, friend and family man," Chief Justice Boatright said.

"This is a major loss for the judiciary and legal community, but right now, and most importantly, our hearts are with Gil's beloved family."

Martinez leaves behind his wife of more than 50 years, Joanie, two children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

He was 72.

