Former Broncos player Demaryius Thomas passes away at age 33

DENVER — On Thursday night, multiple online sources reported that former Broncos player, Demaryius Thomas, had passed away at the age of 33.

Drafted in the first round out of Georgia Tech, Thomas morphed from a raw receiver with blocking skills into one of the league's most productive players. He earned five Pro Bowl berths, two All-Pro selections, while catching 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. He also walked off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs on the first play of overtime, racing to the end zone after catching a slant from Tim Tebow.

From 2012 to 2017, Thomas averaged 96 catches and nine touchdowns per season, his rise coinciding with his connection with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

This is a developing story

