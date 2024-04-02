Former alumnus and Air Force Captain lands helicopter at Holmes Middle School Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Air Force helicopter landed on the field outside of Holmes Middle School in Colorado Springs Monday.

It was part of a partnership between Colorado Springs School District 11 and the Air Force. The goal was to teach students about the aircraft and potential future careers in the military.

Air Force Captain Andre Young went to Holmes and his mom is a teacher there.

"I had that kind of engagement as a kid, so I had a bunch of people that reached out to me to show me, you know, what aviation was if I can only do the same thing, you know, one person affected is, you know, mission accomplish," said Captain Young.

The helicopter stayed on the field for several hours so every student was able to get an up-close look at the helicopter and to learn about its features.

