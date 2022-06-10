Former Air Force Academy Coach claims she was let go due to Covid vaccine status

COLORADO SPRINGS — A former Air Force Academy coach says she was let go by the Academy based on her COVID-19 vaccination status.

Track and Field coach Dana Lyon appeared on "Fox and Friends" Thursday morning, saying her contract was not renewed because she did not get the shot.

Lyon says she received a termination letter about her contract the day after Memorial Day, saying it was not personal, and non-disciplinary. It did not specify anything else.

Lyon added she received a separate email saying her termination was due to her performance. She claims that was the first time she heard about her performance and would have loved counseling on how to perform better.

"But to be clear I believe the email said that this termination has to do with performance and the department wants to go in a different direction, and it does not have to do with your vaccination. So again, all I have ever heard from a conversation perspective has been on the vaccination prior to the letter of notification or letter of termination", Lyon told News5.

The Air Force Academy says all employees receive feedback throughout their employment.

Lyon claims her performance speaks for itself, based on the multiple Mountain West championships win and records broken while she was a coach.

The Academy says Lyon's contract not being renewed had nothing to do with her vaccination status. They say, right now, they have unvaccinated employees in the athletic department, and that they extended her contract 60 days to make her eligible for retirement and the benefits that come with it.

Normally, The Academy does not comment on personnel actions but decided to comment by saying the narrative surrounding the situation needed to be addressed.

