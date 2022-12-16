Watch Now
Forest Bend, a hidden slice of Christmas

A wonderful evening of hayrides, hot cocoa, and all kinds of family fun at “Christmas on the Farm”
At Forest Bend, enjoy so many fun family activities. There are Nativity plays in the barn for the kids, photo ops throughout the property, a hayride through the lights, hot popcorn, multiple games and climbing structures, animals to see, warm fire pits to warm up, and new this year – a maze that will be fun for all ages!
Posted at 7:35 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 09:35:19-05

A Rustic escape nestled in the trees of Black Forest, Forest Bend, is a charming "Christmas on the Farm" and offers a picturesque location for families to visit with so much to do:

Kids’ Corral:
You can meet the animals, climb on play structures, swing on the tire swings, play tic-tac-to, play on the seesaw, and do a scavenger hunt.

Game Corral:
This is catered for older kids and is full of games. There are places to climb and swing.

The Barn:
A rustic, beautiful, heated barn. Local artisans have crafts inside for sale. Inside, you can also decorate a cookie, watch a play put on by any of your kids who want to volunteer and maybe hear a carol or two.

The Hayride:
Take a hayride through Christmas lights while singing along to Christmas music.

Game Tent:
Filled with fun games like carpetball, basketball hoops, cornhole, foosball table and more.

Fire Pit and S’mores:
There are fire pits and s'mores to roast. You can also grab a cup of hot cocoa and popcorn.

