Forest Bend, a hidden slice of Christmas

A Rustic escape nestled in the trees of Black Forest, Forest Bend, is a charming "Christmas on the Farm" and offers a picturesque location for families to visit with so much to do:

Kids’ Corral:

You can meet the animals, climb on play structures, swing on the tire swings, play tic-tac-to, play on the seesaw, and do a scavenger hunt.

Game Corral:

This is catered for older kids and is full of games. There are places to climb and swing.

The Barn:

A rustic, beautiful, heated barn. Local artisans have crafts inside for sale. Inside, you can also decorate a cookie, watch a play put on by any of your kids who want to volunteer and maybe hear a carol or two.

The Hayride:

Take a hayride through Christmas lights while singing along to Christmas music.

Game Tent:

Filled with fun games like carpetball, basketball hoops, cornhole, foosball table and more.

Fire Pit and S’mores:

There are fire pits and s'mores to roast. You can also grab a cup of hot cocoa and popcorn.

